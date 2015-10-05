(Adds quotes, context)
By Francesco Guarascio
LUXEMBOURG Oct 5 European Union countries might
be allowed to exclude costs of the migrant crisis from budget
deficit calculations on a case-by-case basis, EU officials said,
as Austria pushed for its spending on refugees to be exempt.
Euro zone countries are obliged by EU laws to bring their
budget close to balance or into surplus in structural terms.
Austria, one of the countries most affected by the migrant
crisis, last year reached the required budget balance in
structural terms - which exclude one-off items and revenue and
spending fluctuations caused by the business cycle - with a 0.4
percent deficit.
But in May the Commission forecast that this deficit will
double in 2015 and grow to 1.4 percent in 2016 unless policies
change.
Budgets of several other EU states including Italy, Greece,
Hungary and Germany also risk being stretched by the crisis,
which has seen hundreds of thousands of migrants reach Europe
this year, having fled war and poverty in the Middle East and
North Africa.
While spending on the refugees is more likely to count as an
exceptional, one-off item, Vienna is still keen to have that
cost removed from the calculations.
"There are some countries in the euro zone that are really
affected by the cost of the refugees and I don't think it would
be right if we said we were unable to reach a zero structural
deficit due to the costs of the refugee crisis and then still
got punished by the Commission," Austrian Finance Minister Hans
Joerg Schelling said.
"We only want, as is usual for cases of a catastrophe, these
costs to be removed. The Commission will make a proposal on
this," he said as he went in to a meeting of euro zone finance
ministers.
EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Pierre
Moscovici said the issue was not on the agenda of the meeting
but that the Commission was looking into it.
"We are carrying out a legal, financial and economic
analysis on whether there are exceptional circumstances," he
said.
A Commission official who asked not to be named said EU
budget rules could accommodate such unforeseen circumstances.
"If the Commission receives a specific request from a member
state, we will examine whether the flexibility rules under the
(fiscal) Stability and Growth Pact could apply," the official
said.
"The assessment would need to be made on a case-by-case
basis as part of the analysis of national fiscal documents."
The chairman of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen
Dijsselbloem agreed any consideration by the Commission of such
requests should be case-by-case "because there are major
differences between countries."
(Reporting By Phil Blenkinsop and Jan Strupczewski, writing by
Jan Strupczewski; editing by John Stonestreet)