SOFIA, Sept 5 Bulgarian authorities said they
have charged three men in connection with the deaths of 71
migrants whose bodies were found in an abandoned refrigeration
lorry on a highway in Austria.
The Bulgarian prosecutor's office, in a statement, said that
the three men were charged with being part of an organized crime
group. One of the men, Tsvetan Tsvetanov, was arrested in
Bulgaria on Monday and is believed by investigators to have been
one of the drivers of the lorry.
A baby girl and three other children were among the dead
crammed into the back of the lorry discovered on Aug. 27 on a
highway from the Hungarian border to Vienna, where it had been
dumped 24 hours earlier.
The other two men charged, Metodi Georgiev and Kasim Hasan
Saleh, were arrested in Hungary last week on suspicion of human
trafficking and are being investigated in Austria on suspicion
of murder.
Four Bulgarians and one Afghan citizen are under arrest
pending an investigation in Hungary. They face up to 16 years in
prison for trafficking in Hungary plus murder charges in
Austria.
A Bulgarian court said on Thursday that it will decide on
Monday whether to extradite Tsvetanov, 32, to Austria.
He has been held under a European arrest warrant at his home
in the Bulgarian town of Lom.
Tsvetanov has denied any wrongdoing.
The dead migrants included Syrian, Iraqi and Afghan
nationals but none of the bodies has been identified, although
there has been contact with people who claimed to be relatives
of the victims, Austrian police said on Friday.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Susan Fenton)