LONDON, Sept 7 Work on building a wall in the
northern French port of Calais to try to stop refugees and
migrants from jumping aboard trucks bound for Britain will begin
this month, according to British officials.
Immigration minister, Robert Goodwill, told lawmakers that
security was being stepped up in Calais, home to the "Jungle"
camp where thousands of migrants fleeing war and poverty in the
Middle East and Africa hope to cross the English Channel to
Britain.
"The security we're putting in in the ports is being stepped
up with equipment," Goodwill said on Tuesday, referring to a 17
million pounds ($22.75 million) package of security measures
agreed by Britain and France in March this year.
"We are going to start building this big new wall as part of
the 17 million package that we are doing with the French ...
We've done the fence and now we're doing the wall."
The wall, which is expected to be four metres (13 ft)high
and be built along both sides of a 1-km (0.6 mile) stretch of
the Rocade port approach road, should be completed by the end of
this year.
($1 = 0.7472 pounds)
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)