LILLE, France Sept 24 A young migrant believed
to be less than 18 years old was found dead in the Channel
Tunnel overnight, local police said.
The young man was thought to be of Sudanese or Eritrean
nationality, they said. About a dozen migrants are know to have
died trying to reach Britain from France through the tunnel.
Around 3,000 migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and
the Middle East are camped on the French side of the tunnel in
Calais, trying to board vehicles heading for Britain via the
tunnel and on ferries or by walking through the tunnel, even
though security measures aimed at keeping them out have been
stepped up.
(Reporting by Pierre Savary; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing
by Ingrid Melander)