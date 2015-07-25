LONDON, July 25 Eurotunnel said on
Saturday it was working to reduce delays for trains crossing the
Channel Tunnel caused by migrants attempting to stow away on
lorries entering Britain.
A Eurotunnel spokesman said migrants had breached fences at
the terminal in Calais, France, on Friday night, causing the
company to briefly suspend trains as the migrants approached the
tracks.
Disruption on the crossing has become a regular occurrence
as some 5,000 migrants, mostly from Africa and the Middle East
and camped around the northern French port, attempt to board
train and ferry services to Britain.
"We had massed attacks by migrants trying to get through the
fence onto tracks and onto trains," the spokesman said.
"We had some significant delays early on, but we are now
down to 30 minutes before check-in and a one hour wait on site."
Freight traffic from Britain to France was already facing
long delays after a strike by French ferry workers earlier in
the week.
"Attacks on our site are nightly," the spokesman said. "They
are simply overwhelming the police forces in Calais.
Industry body Freight Transport Association told the BBC it
estimated the delays were costing the British freight industry
750,000 pounds ($1.2 million) a day in lost productivity.
Eurostar passenger rail services between London and
continental Europe, which do not operate during the night, were
running as normal on Saturday, according to its website.
($1 = 0.6447 pounds)
