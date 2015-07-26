LONDON, July 26 Eurotunnel said on
Sunday it had resumed "normal service" and British police said
they had lifted traffic management measures around the Channel
Tunnel after migrants in France disrupted travel on Saturday.
But ferry operator DFDS Seaways said it had suspended its
Dover-Calais service "until further notice" because it had no
access to the port of Calais. DFDS said the problem was caused
by striking ferry workers. It urged passengers to use its
Dover-Dunkirk service instead, saying it was laying on an extra
boat.
Wider disruption, caused by migrants, ended, however. On
Saturday - one of the busiest of the year for British
holidaymakers - trains passing through the Channel Tunnel were
delayed after migrants trying to stow away on lorries approached
the tracks.
Such disruption has become common since some 5,000 migrants,
mostly from Africa and the Middle East, set up camp around the
northern French port, which they use as a staging post to try to
board train and ferry services to Britain.
John Keefe, a spokesman for Eurotunnel, said crossings were
back to normal on Sunday because of reduced migrant activity.
All customers who had wanted to travel had been able to do so
with very few delays, Keefe said.
But he warned that further disruption was possible in coming
days because of the sheer number of migrants gathered in Calais,
who timed their attempts to get into Britain with the flow of
trucks and freight.
"We need more support from the authorities, particularly in
France, to stop the flow of migrants and remove those already in
the area," he said.
British police, who had enforced far-reaching traffic
management measures involving the closure of parts of the M20
motorway, said they had ended what they had called "Operation
Stack" and that the road was open again.
The Eurostar passenger train service was also functioning as
normal.
