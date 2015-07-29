* France and Britain struggle to end migrants crisis
* Thousands of migrants camped in Calais shanty towns
* Victim is ninth to die since early June
(Adds details of suspected migrant incident in Paris)
By Estelle Shirbon and Dominique Vidalon
LONDON/PARIS, July 29 A Sudanese man died on
Wednesday as migrants desperate to enter Britain from France
stormed the channel tunnel entrance, prompting governments in
both countries to promise to beef up security there.
Freight and passenger traffic through the rail tunnel has
been severely disrupted as migrants camped out in shanty towns
in the Calais area have repeatedly tried to board trucks and
trains travelling from France to Britain.
France said it was sending 120 more police officers to the
site while Britain said it was pressing ahead with erecting a
nine-foot (three-metre) fence to protect the terminal.
"One of the things we're doing is pressing to ensure we can
get the security fencing up as quickly as possible to reduce
this problem," British Home Secretary Theresa May said.
The situation has turned into a blame game with Eurotunnel
asking French and British governments to reimburse it for the 10
million euros ($11 million) it has spent to increase security to
cope with the latest migrant crisis at Calais.
The scale of the crisis has been highlighted by the sight of
migrants lining roads and scrambling to jump into moving
vehicles in recent weeks. Rocks have been thrown at trucks and
migrants have in some cases clashed with drivers and police.
Nigel Farage, leader of Britain's anti-EU UKIP party, said
he was surprised no lorry drivers or tourists had been killed.
"I'm amazed that the French authorities have not done more.
Whenever I'm there they appear to be standing by and watching
what's going on," he told BBC radio.
NINTH VICTIM
The man who died on Wednesday was probably hit by a truck
leaving one of the shuttles that transport vehicles through the
tunnel, French police said. French media said he was the ninth
migrant to be killed in the crisis since early June.
There were about 1,500 attempts by migrants to enter the
tunnel on Tuesday night, a Eurotunnel spokesman said, after
2,000 attempts the previous night. Some were probably repeat
attempts by the same people.
Hours after the tunnel death, a man believed to be a migrant
was electrocuted after trying to jump on board a Eurostar train
being prepared for departure from Paris to London, police and
Eurostar officials said.
The man vaulted between two trains in an attempt to enter
the protected zone for Eurostar departures, but touched a live
overhead wire.
A police official at Gare du Nord station told Reuters the
man was in a "very serious condition".
For the thousands of migrants fleeing war, upheaval and
poverty and now camped in shanties around the port of Calais
known as the "jungle", the aim is a better life in Britain.
Many will seek illegal employment in Britain's shadow
economy or claim asylum in a system often seen as more generous
than the French equivalent. They also know that Britain has no
national identity cards.
Such hopes are encouraged by traffickers who squeeze money
out of migrants on their arduous journeys from the war zones of
the Middle East and from Africa.
A 30-year-old Syrian man, who is seeking asylum in London,
told how he was tortured in prison before he fled, leaving
behind his wife and child as he embarked on a journey that would
take him six months and nearly cost him his life.
He made it across the Mediterranean on his fifth attempt -
spending the last two hours swimming ashore. Of the 32 people on
his boat only eight survived, he said.
"After like one hour, an hour and a half, I start feeling
like I will die, I will go under the water," he told Reuters.
"But what I start to see in my mind is that my family are on
the other side, clapping and telling me come on you will reach
us," he said.
WORSENING SITUATION
In a July 23 letter sent by French Interior Minister Bernard
Cazeneuve to Eurotunnel boss Jacques Gounon and seen by Reuters,
Cazeneuve accused Eurotunnel of not doing enough to ensure
Tunnel security "given the worsening situation".
Eurotunnel had notably cut to 103 from 325 in 2002 the
number of security staff at the site, he said.
Eurotunnel said it had in fact doubled its security staff to
close to 200 people since the start of the migrant crisis in the
early 2000s and had spent more than 160 million euros on
security during that time.
It said the pressure on the terminal every night was more
than it could reasonably handle and Britain and France should
act.
Britain has agreed up to 7 million pounds ($11 million) of
extra funding to help increase security at the tunnel's French
terminal at Coquelles, officials said.
British authorities said they had agreed with the French to
work together on returning the migrants to their countries of
origin, particularly in West Africa, although no details were
given about how this would work.
The crisis at Calais has had a knock-on effect on road
traffic on the British side and caused huge delays for freight
trucks as well as holidaymakers trying to reach the continent.
Hundreds of lorries are parked along the motorway leading to the
port of Dover and the British tunnel terminal in what police
have called "Operation Stack".
($1 = 0.6412 pounds)
(Additional reporting by William James and Stephen Addison in
London, Pierre Savary in Lille, Tim Hepher and Matthias Blamont
in Paris, and Rujun Shen in Singapore; editing by John
Stonestreet and Giles Elgood)