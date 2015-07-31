By Andrew Osborn
| LONDON, July 31
LONDON, July 31 Prime Minister David Cameron
convened a meeting of his government's emergency response
committee to discuss what more it could do to tackle a spike in
attempts by migrant to enter Britain illegally via the Channel
Tunnel from France.
Cameron is under growing pressure to deter the migrants,
many of whom have travelled from Africa and the Middle East,
after repeated disruption to cross-Channel passenger and freight
traffic, which has become front page news.
Cameron will chair the meeting of the committee, known as
Cobra, later on Friday after calls from some politicians to
mobilise the British army to reinforce border controls.
The government has said it is working to erect new security
fencing around the French port of Calais, the flashpoint for the
crisis.
Re-elected in May, Cameron has promised to cut net annual
migration to Britain to the tens of thousands, a pledge he
failed to keep during his first 2010-15 term in office when it
hit a near record high of over 300,000 people per year.
The issue is a sensitive one for Cameron as it plays into
Britain's debate about Europe ahead of an EU membership
referendum which he has promised to hold by the end of 2017
after trying to reshape his country's ties with the bloc.
Migrants have long gathered in Calais to try to board
lorries and ferries to Britain. But Eurotunnel, the firm that
runs freight and passenger shuttles via the Channel Tunnel, says
their numbers have now swelled to around 5,000 people from about
600 and that it is struggling to cope.
It says the migrants have also become better organised,
mounting nightly attempts in large groups to storm the
facilities.
Eurotunnel has sometimes been forced to suspend its services
because of such activity, causing disruption at what is one of
the busiest times of the year for British holidaymakers.
The situation has caught the imagination of Britain's
tabloid newspapers, becoming a political headache for Cameron,
who has spent the past week in southeast Asia on a trade mission
while the crisis has flared.
He is under pressure to get tough on the migrants from many
lawmakers in his ruling Conservative Party who say voters are
fed up with what they see as lax border controls.
But he also has to contend with political rivals unhappy
with the tone of the debate. The opposition Labour Party has
criticised Cameron for referring to the migrants as a "swarm of
people." It said the term was dehumanising and stirred public
hostility against people often fleeing poverty and conflict.
(Editing by William Schomberg)