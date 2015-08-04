By Matthias Blamont
| CALAIS, France
CALAIS, France Aug 4 For most of the 3,000
inhabitants of the "Jungle", a shanty town on the sand dunes of
France's north coast, the climax of each day is the nightly bid
to sneak into the undersea tunnel they hope will lead to new
life in Britain.
A few make it. But the vast majority face another day living
with the squalor, disease and ever-present threat of violence in
a place that, with Italy's Lampedusa or Greece's Lesbos, is the
latest symbol of Europe's failure to manage migration.
Like any community, the "Jungle" has its notables, like the
young Nigerian polyglot who built an on-site school from little
more than tree branches; distinct neighbourhoods, tied to
religion or origin; and gossip, such as the tale of the migrants
who make so much money wheeling and dealing in Jungle that they
have their own apartments in Calais town centre.
The deaths in the Mediterranean this year of hundreds of
migrants trying to get to Europe on overcrowded boats have sent
immigration to the top of the European Union's agenda. But the
bloc's 28 states have repeatedly failed to agree what to do with
the migrants.
This is a typical day in the life of the largely African,
Middle Eastern and Central Asian occupants of the camp, as
witnessed by a Reuters multimedia team there last week.
06:00 am local - As the sun comes up, a line of dejected
figures return to the camp along the N216 highway, some on foot,
others on rickety bikes recovered from rubbish dumps. The new
tactic is for hundreds of migrants to try and penetrate all at
the same time the fencing around the tunnel eight km (5 miles)
away from the camp. Last week a possible new record was set with
around 3,500 attempted incursions over two nights on Monday and
Tuesday, with many migrants trying repeatedly in the same night.
France responded by drafting in 120 extra CRS riot police. Some
of the migrants coming back to camp say they will grab a few
hours sleep and head back; others will rest until nightfall.
09:30 am - With a steady stream of arrivals, the population
of the Jungle is hard to pinpoint exactly - some local charities
say it is more than the official 3,000 figure. But for a small
strip of land occupied by so many people living rough, the camp
is surprisingly silent in the morning with many inhabitants
still asleep after the night's exertions. Slowly, a queue of
around 30 exhausted-looking Africans forms as a van pulls up and
a couple in their 50s hand out yoghurts.
"We collect food from hypermarkets, they give us their
surplus or damaged goods, food that is considered soiled," said
Carolyn Wiggins, a British national who married a Frenchman and
has lived in France for the last 25 years.
"We help maybe five times a week. People don't tell you
personal stuff ... You see broken legs and crutches because of
their attempts. The more they try, the more there will be
accidents. They are becoming more desperate."
11:00 am - By late morning, the camp becomes more animated.
People emerge from home-made tents to shave and wash in plastic
basins. Fresh water comes from one constantly gushing pipe; with
no refuse collection and insufficient portable toilets, the camp
stinks and is covered with cans and food cartons building up by
the trails carved in the sand that are the camp's "streets".
The poor hygiene only aggravates the poor state of health of
many camp residents. Bone fractures and injuries suffered during
attempts to breach barbed wire fences do not get the treatment
they need. Some complain of respiratory problems because of the
sand constantly being whipped up by sea winds.
"There is scabies, lots of it; wounds that become infected;
intestinal problems because of the bad food," said a worker from
the Medecins du Monde medical charity who was not authorised to
speak to media and so asked not to be named.
"There's about 10 of us here. The idea is to convince
authorities that something more substantial has to be set up."
12:00 midday - Some of the tents sealed up earlier are now
opening and becoming little shops where men and, more rarely,
women, come to buy telephone SIM cards, water, soap, razors or
drinks for 40-50 eurocents ($0.45-55) a can.
2:30 pm - Many of the camp's Moslems gather in a large green
tent, with Arabic signs painted in white on it: the mosque. A
similarly makeshift church caters to Christians in the
African-dominated sector of the camp. It is made from wooden
branches and white canvas with pictures of Jesus, candles,
crosses and an African djembe drum. "I am the acting priest
because I studied theology," said Mima, 29, from Ethiopia. "The
church is full, I'd say 150 to 200 people come along."
The "Secular School of Dune Way" ("L'Ecole laique du Chemin
des dunes") has a low canvas ceiling, a few tables where some 20
students can sit three by three, a traditional blackboard and
wall posters of basic French verbs: to be, have, eat and drink.
It was the brainchild of Zimako Jones, a Nigerian in his 20s
who fled home over what he would only call "political problems".
With his friends, he built it from branches and abandoned wood
panels transported to the camp in supermarket trolleys.
"Personally I am not trying to make it over onto the other
side," Jones says in fluent French, adding that he has plans for
a second school and an infirmary.
A rota with the names of Calais locals volunteering to teach
is posted outside. While most migrants have their sights set on
Britain, some of these volunteers want to equip them with enough
French to support an asylum request in France.
"They need to have contact with French people, for them it
is very important. Those that learn are doing it because they
want to stay," said Veronique Soufflet, an insurance sector
worker in her 40s.
5:00 pm - This is when everyone gets their one guaranteed
meal of the day, provided by local authorities. Just before, a
pickup arrives and men dressed in white protective outfits and
helmets come and wash the toilets with high-pressure water guns.
One of them says they come every day at the request of a local
NGO.
9:00 pm - As the sun sets, attempts are made at what passes
for leisure. Groups kick a football around; improbably, a sign
advertises "Cricket, football, volleyball & Bushkasi on bikes" -
the latter being the Afghan sport in which players on horseback
try to drag the carcass of a calf or goat into a goal.
From a big blue rectangular tent a muscular sound system
starts belting out Ethiopian music: This is the "disco tent".
Later the music switches to the incongruous strains of Michael
Jackson's 1983 dancefloor hit "Billie Jean".
But the mood in the camp sharpens in the evening. Men with
beer cans in their hands approach us. They want to ask us who we
are, what we are doing, why we are taking pictures.
"Every night, some people drink and get into fights. Some
men need women, they become aggressive," said Abae, 27. He fled
Eritrea 10 years ago and stayed for several years in Greece on a
fake ID. He said he shares a tent with another man and a
13-year-old boy who now calls him father.
"There are more and more women and children here. The site
where women are is full, that's why," he said of the former
holiday camp next door which Calais authorities have set aside
for women and children.
Groups of migrants are starting to head in the direction of
the tunnel entrance, hoping that this time perhaps they will not
return to the Jungle. On their way out, they pass a poster which
reads: "We must all learn to live together, as brothers.
Otherwise we will all die together. As idiots."
(Writing by Matthias Blamont and Mark John; editing by Janet
McBride)