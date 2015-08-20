(Adds comments, details background; changes slug)
By Johnny Cotton
CALAIS, France Aug 20 Britain will contribute
10 million euros ($11.2 million) to increased French
humanitarian assistance and a fast-track asylum process for
thousands of migrants camped in Calais in the hope of crossing
the Channel, both countries said on Thursday.
The measures, announced by British Home Secretary Theresa
May and her French counterpart Bernard Cazeneuve during a joint
visit to the northern French port city, are accompanied by
tighter security around the port and Channel Tunnel and combined
police operations against people smugglers.
"Our joint approach rests on securing the border,
identifying and safeguarding the vulnerable, preserving access
to asylum for those who need it and giving no quarter to those
who have no right to be here or who break the law," the
ministers said in a statement.
For Britain and France, Calais is the focus of a wider
migration crisis fuelled by conflict, persecution and poverty
driving hundreds of thousands to flee Syria, Libya, Sudan and
other Middle Eastern and African states.
Tens of thousands of migrants are arriving in Italy and
Greece each week, and Germany expects asylum claims to quadruple
to a record 800,000 this year.
About 3,000 migrants live in makeshift encampments in
Calais, with many trying each night to jump onto trucks or
trains or even walk the 31-mile (50-km) undersea tunnel to
Britain. Some have been killed in the attempt.
Under the plans outlined on Thursday, London and Paris will
contribute police resources to a Calais command centre
established to "disrupt organised criminals who attempt to
smuggle migrants into northern France and across the Channel".
Improved fencing, CCTV and other security equipment is being
installed to protect the tunnel, with 10 million euros of
British funding. Operator Eurotunnel will get
financial support to deploy more security guards.
London is to contribute another 5 million euros in each of
the next two years to the bolstered humanitarian effort,
including protected accommodation for women, children, victims
of trafficking and other vulnerable people.
That will be underpinned by a reinforced fast-track asylum
process to distinguish between "people migrating for economic
reasons and genuine victims of persecution", the ministers said
- with more resources used to "encourage migrants to take up
voluntary returns packages".
The UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Antonio Guterres,
said he welcomed "in particular the humanitarian and protection
elements of the plan".
He added: "To be effective in cracking down on smugglers and
traffickers, we must increase the number of legal avenues for
people in need of protection to come to Europe."
The growing refugee crisis will also feature in talks
between French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel on Monday, as southern European states bearing the
brunt of the influx press for a concerted EU-wide response.
"This is an absolute human tragedy, with people who are
dying and people who are in terrible situations," French Foreign
Minister Laurent Fabius said earlier this week.
France wants other European states to speed up the treatment
of asylum claims with processing centres at the main entry
points, Fabius said last week.
But humanitarian workers in Calais say the French asylum
process is still far too slow, exacerbating the buildup of
waiting migrants.
"The main problem here is the time it takes for a response,"
said Francois Guennoc of the French NGO Auberge des Migrants.
An asylum seeker arriving today would not get a first
appointment before December, Guennoc said. "It's the longest it
has ever been."
($1 = 0.8955 euros)
(Writing by Laurence Frost, Additional reporting by Chine Labbe
and Marine Pennetier, Editing by Angus MacSwan)