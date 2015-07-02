PARIS, July 2 France and Britain agreed on
Thursday to step up efforts to discourage migrants from Africa
and the Middle East trying to stow away on vehicles crossing the
Channel between the two countries.
The move was agreed after many of the some 3,000 migrants
camping around the northern French port of Calais this week
sought to take advantage of traffic jams caused by a French
ferry workers strike to steal into stationary trucks.
Calais is one of the front lines in a wider immigration
crisis in which European countries are struggling to agree among
themselves how to deal with growing numbers of migrants fleeing
conflict or poverty.
"Given the worsening migratory crisis in the Mediterranean
and its repercussions in Calais ... the two ministers decided to
boost cooperation, notably by topping up the intervention fund,"
said a joint statement by British Home Secretary Theresa May and
French counterpart Bernard Cazeneuve after talks in Paris.
They said the extra resources would allow new measures aimed
at preventing migrants from gaining access to Calais port
premises from the beach and to securitise the Channel Tunnel.
"Moreover, joint information campaigns aimed at explaining
to migrants the realities of the British asylum and welfare
system, so as to dissuade flows of migrants to the Calais
region, will be pursued and stepped up."
(Reporting by Pauline Ades-Mevel; writing by Mark John)