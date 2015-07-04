LONDON, July 4 Dozens of migrants trying to stow
away on vehicles crossing the Channel by tunnel between France
and England broke through perimeter fences at Calais overnight,
temporarily halting traffic, a Eurotunnel spokesman said on
Saturday.
The disruption was the latest in a series of incidents
involving some 3,000 migrants, mostly from Africa and the Middle
East, who are camped around the northern French port in the hope
of reaching Britain.
"At around 7 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Friday there were migrants
all around the perimeter trying to break through the fences,"
the Eurotunnel spokesman told Reuters. "There was a
lot of disruption."
Both freight and passenger services were temporarily halted
during the night but are now running normally, although with
some delays due to the backlog, he added.
Eurostar, which also runs passenger trains through the
tunnel, though not at night, said its services had not been
affected.
Over the past month, the growing numbers of migrants at
Calais have also been trying to take advantage of a series of
strikes by port workers that have caused long lines of trucks to
build up on the approach roads to the port.
Calais is one of the front lines in a wider immigration
crisis in which European countries are struggling to agree among
themselves how to deal with growing numbers of migrants fleeing
conflict or poverty.
Many want to get to Britain because they speak English, have
family connections or are convinced they stand a better chance
of getting a job there.
France and Britain agreed on Thursday to step up efforts to
secure the port and the Channel Tunnel.
(Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Clelia Oziel)