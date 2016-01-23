PARIS Jan 23 Around 200 refugees managed to
break into the port of Calais in northern France on Saturday
after a demonstration of support for migrants living in a slum
nearby ended, enabling some of them to board the front deck of a
British ferry, an official said.
"A demonstration in Calais has drawn around 2,000 people and
in the end around 200 people entered the port, with
approximately 50 of them boarding a ferry, the 'Spirit of
Britain', on an external deck," deputy Calais prefect Denis
Gaudin told Reuters.
MS Spirit of Britain is a cross-channel ferry operated by
P&O Ferries. Gaudin said that some of the refugees had decided
to quit the boat voluntarily and that the rest would be removed
by police, if necessary by force.
A spokeswoman for P&O Ferries said the port of Calais was
still closed on Saturday evening. She said the migrants had not
managed to get inside the ship, as staff had locked the doors to
prevent all access from the deck.
Thousands of refugees fleeing war and poverty in Africa and
the Middle East have gathered over the past year in a vast slum
near Calais, dubbed "the jungle", using it as a stopover point
before trying to smuggle their way across to Britain in the hope
of a better life.
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)