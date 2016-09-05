By Pierre Savary
LILLE, France Sept 5 Two convoys of trucks and
tractors slowed traffic to a crawl on the main approach road to
Calais on Monday in a protest against the impact of growing
numbers of migrants disrupting the French port.
Answering an appeal from drivers and farmers unions, the
vehicles set off from different assembly points towards Calais
at around 8 AM (0600 GMT). Calais residents would also form a
human chain along the port road, said protest organisers.
Thousands of people fleeing war and poverty are waiting in
in Calais for a chance to reach Britain, regularly trying to
force their way onto vehicles heading there by ferry and rail
tunnel.
The attempts have continued in the face of extra security
staff and the construction of high fences along road and rail
routes.
"We have to do this. We have to escalate things, because for
months now the situation has been getting worse and worse," said
David Sagnard, president of FNTR national truck drivers'
federation, as the convoys, each with about 40 vehicles, set
off.
"Before, it was just attempts to get on trucks. Now there is
looting and wilful destruction, tarpaulins are slashed, goods
stolen or destroyed ... Drivers go to work with fear in their
bellies and the economic consequences are severe," he said.
Calais is one of the flashpoints of Europe's migrant crisis,
resurgent in recent weeks as more people arrive on the
continent's southern shores.
The site has also become the focus of political debate in
both France and Britain.
Fears of growing numbers of migrants, partly fuelled by
scenes from Calais, were a key issue influencing Britain's
recent vote to quit the European Union.
Some French opposition politicians have also called for the
ditching of an agreement under which border controls take place
on the French side of the sea, saying Britain should handle the
problem.
In February and March this year, French authorities
dismantled the southern half of Calais' so-called "jungle"
migrant camp and dispersed some of its inhabitants.
Last week, Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said French
authorities would dismantle the rest.
About 7,000 migrants are living in the remaining northern
half of the camp, up from 4,500 in June, according to local
authorities. Humanitarian groups put the number closer to 9,000.
Authorities have also put up shelters and welcome centres
for the migrants, and have pledged to build more and increase
the number of police officers to help manage the crisis.
