PARIS, June 23 France's interior minister
rejected calls from charities for a new migrant reception centre
in the northern port of Calais, where hundreds who have fled war
and poverty are again roaming the streets in search of food and
shelter.
The minister, Gerard Collomb, visited the port city on
Friday and earlier said extra police would be drafted into the
area.
French authorities sent in bulldozers last year to clear a
migrant camp known as the Jungle, where thousands of migrants
hoping to cross the Channel to Britain lived in squalid
conditions. Many of them were sent to lodgings around France.
Collomb took a firm line during a visit, saying a new centre
would recreate the situation that existed before the Jungle
camp, considered a public health risk, was demolished.
"We don't want to create a gathering point where numbers
would swell back up to 7,000 over time. That would not be
tolerable, for the migrants, the residents of Calais and for
economic life," he told reporters on arrival.
Aid agencies say about 400-600 migrants are once again
gathered and sleeping rough on streets.
Before it was demolished, the Jungle camp had become a
symbol of Europe's difficulty in dealing with the migrant
crisis. Charities had warned the Socialist government at the
time that migrants would return.
Newly elected President Emmanuel Macron and his centrist
government have come under pressure from the human rights
watchdog which has described conditions facing migrants in
Calais as "inhuman".
"Refugees make up 0.25 percent of Europe's population. Can
we really not look after them ?" Jacques Toubon, head of the
national human rights watchdog, said on RTL radio.
"These people are equal in dignity, equal in their rights
... and France's legal obligation is to accord them basic human
rights."
Macron has instructed local officials to treat migrants more
humanely, government spokesman Christophe Castaner said, and he
has also asked Collomb to see to it that asylum requests are
processed within six months.
Collomb told the regional Nord Littoral newspaper that he
was sending additional mobile police units to the Calais area.
Earlier this month, two French charities accused police of
using excessive force against migrants and preventing aid groups
from distributing meals.
Many migrants set on crossing the short stretch of sea from
Calais to Britain, try to do so by slipping inside the cargo
holds of large trucks bound for English shores.
(Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Brian Love and Richard
Balmforth)