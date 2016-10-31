PARIS Oct 31 French riot police swooped on an
illegal migrant camp in northeastern Paris just after dawn on
Monday, sparking a brief standoff at a site where numbers have
soared since the closure of the Jungle camp in the northern port
city of Calais.
The operation, largely consisting of identity checks on some
of an estimated 2,500 migrants sleeping rough around a canal and
urban train bridge near Paris's Stalingrad metro station, came
as pressure mounts on the government to clear and shut the camp.
Tension has risen in tandem with speculation that police
will move in to evacuate and close the camp definitively in the
coming days, as the Paris authorities are demanding.
A Reuters journalist at the scene said a digger moved in to
clear a small part of the camp, a tentacular sprawl of tents,
mattresses, blankets and the meagre belongings of migrants who
come in large part from war-torn countries such as Afghanistan.
Migrants shouted at police in riot gear as the digger swept
debris and rubbish away in a small section of the camp, which
was otherwise left largely intact. One policeman sprayed a
migrant with tear gas.
After a couple of hours, police allowed migrants to move
back in after a tidy-up by municipal cleaning workers.
In a letter sent to Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve, a
copy of which was obtained by Reuters, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo
requested that the camp be shut rapidly on humanitarian and
sanitary grounds.
City Hall officials say the numbers living and sleeping
rough in the area have swollen by about a third since the
evacuation last week of the Jungle camp in Calais, where more
than 6,000 people were living, most of them in the hope of
making it across the short Channel sea crossing to Britain.
The Calais camp, a vast shanty town on sandy scrubland where
demolition workers were due to finish their destruction job by
the end of Monday, came to symbolise Europe's fraught efforts to
cope with a record influx of migrants fleeing strife and poverty
in countries from Afghanistan to Sudan.
French President Francois Hollande urged Britain at the
weekend to shoulder its part of the responsibility for 1,500
minors who have been housed temporarily in container boxes in
Calais following the clearout. The rest of the 6,000-plus
inhabitants of the Jungle have been dispatched to lodgings
across France, pending examination of their asylum cases.
"It's up to Britain now to fully live up to its duty, that's
not finished yet," said Pascal Brice, the head of France's
refugee agency, Ofpra.
