LONDON, Sept 4 Britain will spend a further 100
million pounds ($152 million) on humanitarian aid to address the
Syrian refugee crisis, Prime Minister David Cameron said on
Friday.
"Today I can announce that we will provide a further 100
million pounds, taking our total contribution to over 1 billion
pounds. That is the UK's largest ever response to a humanitarian
crisis," Cameron told reporters during a visit to Spain.
"Sixty million pounds of this additional funding will go to
help Syrians still in Syria. The rest will go to neighbouring
countries, to Turkey, Jordan and Lebanon, where Syrian refugees
now account for one quarter of the population."
Earlier on Friday, Cameron said Britain would take in
"thousands more" Syrian refugees.
