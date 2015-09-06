* Hungary opens new camp, plans "transit zones" on border
* Rights groups concerned over legal limbo facing migrants
* Hungary vowing to stop migrant influx from Sept. 15
* Building high border fence, readying armed forces
By Fedja Grulovic, Marko Djurica and Matt Robinson
ROSZKE, Hungary/BELGRADE, Sept 6 Hungarian
police herded hundreds of migrants past 4-metre (13-foot) high
fences topped with razor wire into a new "Alien Holding Centre"
on its southern border on Sunday, readying a security clampdown
on an unremitting influx from Serbia.
The right-wing government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban,
one of Europe's most vociferous critics of mass immigration to
Europe, has vowed to cut illegal border crossings to zero as of
Sept. 15, with a 175-km (108-mile) barrier and stringent new
laws. He has asked parliament to approve sending in the army.
Construction crews are completing a
3.5-metre-(11.5-foot)-high fence along the length of Hungary's
boundary with Serbia to keep further migrants out. Orban's
government has shrugged off the symbolism and Cold War echoes --
noted by critics in western Europe -- of razor-wire barriers and
watchtowers along borders in formerly Communist eastern Europe.
Overwhelmed by migrants, Hungary on Saturday sent 104
busloads of them, many of them refugees from the Syrian war, to
its western border with Austria, which together with Germany
threw open its doors. Around 8,000 made it to Germany and the
flow kept up on Sunday as migrants boarded trains in Budapest
bound for towns near the Austrian border.
In the south of Hungary, hundreds of new arrivals - among
over 1,200 who had entered by midday (1000 GMT) - wrapped in
blankets and sleeping bags against an early autumn chill, were
rounded up and sent to a new camp nestled among trees just
inside Hungary near the town of Roszke.
Police dubbed it an "Alien Holding Centre" and said it
contained 100 large, green heated tents for 1,000 people. It was
opened at the weekend and located near another, older camp where
migrants have revolted in recent days, breaking through wooden
barriers and fleeing for the nearby motorway.
Migrants have complained about conditions at the older camp,
which was frequently overcrowded.
"Do you know where they are taking us?" a man named Ahmed,
from the northwestern Syrian city of Idlib, asked a Reuters
journalist."It's very cold at night and I am worried how long
they will keep us here."
Another Syrian man, Omar, speaking through the fence, said
he had been sent to the camp on Saturday and had not received
any papers or been told when he would be allowed to leave.
"OUT-OF-SIGHT"
The new facility was described by authorities on Sunday as a
"registration centre", where migrants can be held for some 24
hours, and is part of a stepped-up effort to channel the several
thousand migrants pouring across Balkan borders every day.
Human rights groups, however, are growing nervous at plans
unveiled by the government and approved by parliament last week
for another type of camp, dubbed "transit zones".
To be located in a narrow border strip, migrants would be
held in such camps while their asylum applications are processed
and, if denied, would be ejected back into Serbia.
The government says migrants held there will not technically
be deemed as having entered Hungarian territory, creating a
legal limbo which rights groups say may affect their rights and
Hungary's obligations towards them. Migrants deemed to have
crossed illegally or damaged the border fence face possible jail
sentences, under new laws adopted last week.
"It sounds very, very, very horrible," said Marta Pardavi of
the Hungarian Helsinki Committee rights watchdog. "It's an
out-of-sight, out-of-mind scenario - facilities that completely
lack transparency to the public."
Orban told Serbia last week to "be prepared" for Sept. 15,
and the former Yugoslav republic called for EU cash to help
address what may turn into a dangerous human bottleneck.
Hungary says it has no choice, having registered 165,000
migrants entering this year who had coursed up the Balkan
peninsula after boat and dinghy journeys from Turkey to Greece
and then overland through Macedonia and Serbia.
Orban has painted Europe's worst refugee crisis since the
Yugoslav wars of the 1990s as a threat to European prosperity,
identity and "Christian values". Countless more may have entered
undetected.
Greece, which saw a record 50,000 hit its shores in July
alone, has taken to ferrying them from inundated islands to the
mainland, over 13,000 since Monday.
On Thursday last week, over 5,000 crossed from Greece into
Macedonia, indicating the kind of influx Austria and Germany can
expect on a daily basis as long as they keep their borders open.
Under European Union rules, migrants are obliged to register
in the first EU country they enter and remain there until their
asylum requests are processed. Hungary said last week it was
only sticking to the rules as it barred migrants from trains
bound for western Europe, creating a huge backlog that on Friday
became too much for overstretched police.
Late on Friday, as Hungary began to deploy a huge convoy of
buses, Austria said it had agreed with Germany, "in this case",
to allow the migrants to continue their journeys. It was unclear
on Sunday how long that leniency would last. Most migrants say
they want to reach wealthy Germany, which has already said it
expects to receive 800,000 asylum seekers this year.
On Sunday, they were allowed to board trains unhindered in
Budapest, following hand-written signs in Arabic directing them
to trains bound for Hegyeshalom on the Austrian border.
