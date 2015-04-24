* Mohammed Ali Malek denies being in command of overloaded
boat
* Second man accused has identified Malek as boat captain
* Judges orders both accused to be held in custody
(Adds detail from prosecution documents)
By James Mackenzie
CATANIA, Italy, April 24 An Italian judge on
Friday ordered that the presumed captain of a migrant boat that
sank with the loss of more than 700 lives should remain in
custody after prosecutors asked for him to be charged with
multiple homicide and people-trafficking.
Mohammed Alì Malek, 27, denies that he was in charge of the
heavily overloaded fishing boat that capsized off Libya late on
Saturday with hundreds of African and Bangladeshi migrants
locked in its lower decks.
"He says he's a migrant like all the others and he paid his
fare to go on the boat," his lawyer, Massimo Ferrante, said
outside the courtroom.
However Catania chief prosecutor Giovanni Salvi said the
judge had ordered both Malek and 25 year-old Syrian Mahmud
Bikhit, who is accused of being a member of the crew, to be
detained in custody.
Both men were arrested on Monday night when they arrived in
Sicily with other survivors of the shipwreck, who identified the
two to Italian police.
The Tunisian showed little emotion as the preliminary
hearing began behind closed doors in a court in the Sicilian
city of Catania where he will come face to face with a number of
survivors who will be giving testimony.
Prosecutors say he mishandled the fishing boat and caused it
to collide with a Portuguese merchant ship which was coming to
its assistance. As the passengers rushed away from the side of
the boat which had struck the merchant ship, "King Jacob", the
grossly overloaded vessel capsized and sank within minutes.
They have also heard testimony from witnesses who said they
were beaten and abused by club-wielding traffickers before they
were embarked.
The survivors indicated that Malek had been in control of
the 20-metre-long vessel, assisted by Bikhit and that they kept
in contact by Thuraya satellite telephone with two associates in
Libya, identified as Jaafar and Has, who had managed the voyage.
Bikhit's lawyer, Giuseppe Russo, said his client accused
Malek of being in charge of the vessel but denies being a crew
member and said he was on the ship as a migrant.
CLANDESTINE IMMIGRATION
Prosecutors are not asking for homicide charges to be
brought against him but he may face charges of favouring
clandestine immigration.
Only 28 people survived the disaster, believed to be the
heaviest loss of life on the Mediterranean in decades and which
underlined the scale of the migrant crisis facing Europe.
The sea is one of the main routes into the European Union
for tens of thousands of mostly Asian and African migrants
fleeing war and poverty, with almost 40,000 people having
arrived this year already.
The scale of the disaster has also raised pressure for
action by EU countries, who pledged this week to step up search
and rescue operations in the southern Mediterranean.
After interviewing the survivors, prosecutors have concluded
that more than 750 people are likely to have been aboard the
20-metre-long fishing boat, but with most locked in the hold and
lower deck, only 24 bodies have been recovered.
Prosecution documents show that one survivor said the locked
doors on the lower deck had been watched by two Somali crew
members, both of whom appeared to have drowned and Salvi said
none of the other survivors was being investigated.
Prosecutors have requested that Malek face kidnapping
charges in addition to multiple counts of homicide, causing a
shipwreck and facilitating clandestine immigration.
Friday's preliminary hearing was intended to allow judges to
establish the basic facts before a decision is taken on whether
to file charges and take the case to trial.
(Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Catherine Evans and
Sophie Walker)