LONDON May 31 Britain is investing in extra
patrol boats and surveillance to try to prevent migrants
crossing the English Channel, a spokesman for Prime Minister
David Cameron said on Tuesday.
Twenty people, including 18 Albanians, were rescued from the
Channel over the weekend after their inflatable boat started
taking on water.
Last year, extra fencing, cameras and police were deployed
at the French terminal of the channel tunnel after passenger and
freight services were severely delayed by migrants trying to
stow away to Britain.
"We have taken measures at Calais which have improved the
situation there: it is clear that people are now trying
different routes and we will look to cut those off," Cameron's
spokesman said.
"We take every necessary action to protect our border
security and will continue to do so."
The government has said the Border Force, which currently
has three vessels, will get extra patrol boats to help tackle
smuggling of weapons, drugs and migrants. The first batch will
be in place in the coming months, it said, but declined to
specify how many boats that would include.
Border Force officers have been given extra powers to stop,
board, divert and detain vessels and make arrests, and three
maritime hubs will also be set up to improve intelligence.
"Our intent is to prevent people attempting to cross the
Channel ... we are taking steps to improve our ability to combat
them," the spokesman said.
Immigration is a key part of the debate over Britain's
European Union membership ahead of a June 23 referendum.
A poll published in Tuesday's Daily Telegraph newspaper
showed support for leaving the EU had grown by 4 points to 46
percent, with Cameron's former political strategist Lynton
Crosby attributing the boost to the "Out" campaign's focus on
migration over the last seven days.
