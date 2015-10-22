LONDON, Oct 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - When Anne
Kjaer Riechert met an Iraqi man who had recently fled to Berlin,
he told her he was a trained software developer but lacked the
one thing he needed to work in Germany - a laptop.
The July encounter inspired her and two others to start
"Refugees on Rails", a project which gives migrants the skills,
equipment and connections to help them join Berlin's thriving
tech industry.
She and co-founders Weston Hankins and Ahmet Emre say their
project - named after the Ruby on Rails programming language -
will both plug a skills gap in Germany and help migrants in
need, and hope it will be copied around Europe.
"It was so obvious to me what a difference we could make by
just giving (the Iraqi) a laptop and the internet," she told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation, adding that the man, whose asylum
application is being processed, wanted to stay anonymous.
Many recent asylum seekers arriving in Germany have
smartphones, but the screens are too small for complex
programming, so Berliners have donated over 160 laptops for
students to borrow, and some 200 people have volunteered to
help.
Refugees on Rails has started one-day coding sessions for
migrants in central Berlin, and will begin three-month courses
soon. As well as acquiring language and computing skills,
students will be encouraged to network with potential future
colleagues.
Germany expects 800,000 to 1 million migrants to arrive this
year, and many will bring skills that are in short supply in the
country, Refugees On Rails' founders say.
The project will ultimately benefit German citizens too,
said Kjaer Riechert. "There is a real need for people who can
code in Berlin."
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has so far resisted pressure
from some in her own party to take a less welcoming stance on
refugees, with many feeling the country cannot cope with the
record influx.
The coding project is for people whose asylum applications
are pending and are barred from paid work, and who hope to work
in the technology sector if their claims are accepted, said
Kjaer Riechert, who is descended from Germans who fled to
Denmark as refugees in the 1930s.
Migrants with degrees including doctorates in computing have
expressed interest, she said, so for now the project is only
taking students with some experience.
"We have interest from people wanting to start the programme
in several other German and European cities such as Leipzig,
Copenhagen and Stockholm ... We already have several startup
companies in Berlin asking us if they can hire our students."
