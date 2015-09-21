By Patricia Zengerle
| WASHINGTON, Sept 21
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 Plans by President Barack
Obama's administration to allow thousands more refugees into the
United States faced stiff opposition on Monday in the U.S.
Congress, where Republican lawmakers demanded the right to
review, and reject, the effort, citing fears of terrorism.
Secretary of State John Kerry on Sunday announced an
increase in the number of refugees the country takes in by
15,000 in each of the next two years, bringing the total to
100,000 by 2017.
He did not say how many of the additional refugees would be
from Syria, but the remarks may show increasing U.S. willingness
to help cope with the mass migration of Syrians, although the
offer is modest when compared with the hundreds of thousands
that are moving to Europe and in particular, Germany.
Under current law, U.S. Congress does not have to approve
the Democratic administration's plans to admit more refugees.
But the House of Representatives and Senate, both controlled by
Republicans, would have to appropriate money to pay for the
additional effort.
Lawmakers worry that Islamic State fighters could pose as
refugees in order to sneak into the United States or western
Europe.
Republican Senators Shelley Moore Capito, Mark Kirk, Joni
Ernest, Mike Rounds and Roger Wicker, as well as Democratic
Senator Joe Manchin, wrote to Kerry and Jeh Johnson, Obama's
Secretary of Homeland Security, last week, expressing their
concerns and urging Washington to tightly screen any refugees.
The current U.S. screening process for immigrants from Syria
is so tight that only 1,500 refugees have been allowed into the
country since the civil war began 4-1/2 years ago.
U.S. Representative Michael McCaul, the Republican chairman
of the House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee,
introduced legislation that would let Congress review plans to
resettle Syrians in the United States and further tighten
security screenings for them.
"This bill will rein in the Administration's refugee
resettlement plans and give Congress more control over the
process," said McCaul, whose committee oversees U.S. immigration
law.
If enacted, McCaul's bill would bar the Obama administration
from admitting the refugees until both the House and Senate
passed a joint resolution admitting them.
It also requires the administration to prioritize the
admission of members of Christians and other religious
minorities when admitting refugees from Iraq and Syria.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Alan Crosby)