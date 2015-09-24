OPATOVAC, Croatia, Sept 24 Serbian citizens can
still enter Croatia, but Serbian-registered vehicles cannot
under a ban imposed in retaliation for a Serbian embargo on
Croatian goods, Croatian Interior Minister Ranko Ostojic said on
Thursday.
Serbian TV showed Serbian citizens being turned back at the
border overnight and Croatian police said the ban applied to
people and vehicles. Ostojic, however, said there had been "a
problem with passports."
"As far as people are concerned, they can enter Croatia," he
said. "Our border is ready and open for any other car without
Serbian registration. Buses with Serbian registration will not
enter into Croatia."
(Reporting by Alex Fraser; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by
Dominic Evans)