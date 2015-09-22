UPDATE 1-Etihad Airways appoints interim Group CEO
* Outgoing Group CEO, Group CFO to leave July 1 (Adds details, background)
BELGRADE, Sept 22 A blockade on cargo traffic entering Croatia from Serbia has been lifted, the Serbian state news agency Tanjug reported on Tuesday, citing customs authorities.
Serbia had threatened to retaliate against Croatia on Tuesday over the ban on cargo traffic entering from Serbia since the weekend, as relations between the two ex-Yugoslav republics began to fray over the flow of migrants across their joint border. (Writing by Matt Robinson)
* Outgoing Group CEO, Group CFO to leave July 1 (Adds details, background)
* Lost 261,000 customers so far this year (Adds details, background, analyst comment, share price)