TOVARNIK, Croatia, Sept 17 Helmeted riot police
tried to control growing crowds of migrants at a Croatian border
town on Thursday, as migrants crossing from Serbia jostled to
board buses headed into Croatia, a Reuters reporter said.
Long queues formed for buses bound for migrant reception
centres elsewhere in Croatia. Over 100 riot police officers were
deployed to control the crowds and keep them back from railway
tracks.
More than 6,000 migrants have entered Croatia from Serbia
since Wednesday morning, after Hungary sealed its southern
frontier with Serbia.
(Maja Zuvela; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Larry King)