LJUBLJANA, Sept 18 Slovenia has no basis on
which it would allow a corridor for migrants to pass through the
country en route to western Europe, the Interior Ministry said
on Friday.
With around 1,000 migrants expected to enter the European
Union member state in the next 24 hours, Slovenia has said it
will stick to EU rules and receive asylum requests but return
illegal migrants.
"At the moment we have no basis on which we could form a
corridor," Interior Ministry state secretary Bostjan Sefic told
a news conference.
