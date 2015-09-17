A migrant holds a sack pack on his head as he lies on the railway track in Tovarnik, Croatia September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

ZAGREB The Croatian police said on Thursday it banned all traffic on roads leading to seven border crossings with Serbia.

"The measure is valid until further notice," police said in a statement.

The traffic ban includes the border crossing of Tovarnik, near where most migrants entered Croatia from Serbia over the last two days. Police said 11,003 migrants have entered Croatia since Wednesday morning.

Interior Minister Ranko Ostojic said earlier on Thursday that Croatia would close its border with Serbia if the inflow of migrants again hits 8,000 people a day. He also said that Croatia had no capacity to receive new migrants.

(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)