ZAGREB, Sept 17 The Croatian police said on
Thursday it banned all traffic on roads leading to seven border
crossings with Serbia.
"The measure is valid until further notice," police said in
a statement.
The traffic ban includes the border crossing of Tovarnik,
near where most migrants entered Croatia from Serbia over the
last two days. Police said 11,003 migrants have entered Croatia
since Wednesday morning.
Interior Minister Ranko Ostojic said earlier on Thursday
that Croatia would close its border with Serbia if the inflow of
migrants again hits 8,000 people a day. He also said that
Croatia had no capacity to receive new migrants.
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)