UPDATE 1-Siemens beats Q2 forecasts, mulls Healthineers options
* Full-year forecasts reiterated (Adds CFO comment on Healthineers, details on factory-automation and power and gas units)
BELI MANASTIR, Croatia, Sept 19 Croatia has "forced" Hungary to take in migrants and will continue to do so, Croatian Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic said on Saturday.
"We forced them, by sending people up there. And we'll keep doing it," Milanovic told reporters in the northeastern town of Beli Manastir, from where buses and trains packed with migrants were sent north to Hungary on Friday. (Reporting by Sasa Kavic; Writing by Matt Robinson, editing by David Evans)
* Full-year forecasts reiterated (Adds CFO comment on Healthineers, details on factory-automation and power and gas units)
ASTANA, May 4 The Syrian armed opposition will return on Thursday to the talks on settling the Syrian conflict which are being held in the Kazakh capital Astana, RIA news agency quoted a source close to the negotiations as saying.