* More than 20,000 migrants enter Croatia since Hungary
crackdown
* Croatia says cannot cope, will wave them on
* Hungary complains Croatia breaking EU law
* More than 1,000 enter Slovenia
By Sasa Kavic and Gergely Szakacs
BELI MANASTIR, Croatia/BEREMEND, Hungary, Sept 19 (Reuters)
- C roatia said on Saturday it had "forced" Hungary to take in
thousands of migrants and would continue sending them to its
northern neighbour, amid deepening discord and disarray in
Europe over the biggest westwards migration in decades.
More than 20,000 migrants, many of them Syrian refugees,
have streamed into Croatia since Hungary on Tuesday barred their
route to the European Union through its southern border with
Serbia with a metal fence, tear gas and water cannon.
Warning it was losing control, Croatian Prime Minister Zoran
Milanovic said his country would give them food, water and
medical attention, and send them on their way.
There were increasingly ugly exchanges between the two
countries, reflecting the anger and ill-feeling between the EU's
28 member states over what to do with the hundreds of thousands
of migrants reaching its shores, fleeing war and poverty in the
Middle East, Africa and Asia.
EU leaders are to hold a summit on Wednesday, trying again
to reach agreement on how to share out about 120,000 people.
Even then, more are on their way, flowing by the several
thousand every day over Balkans borders having reached Greece
from Turkey by boat and dinghy.
Hungary said more than 5,000 had crossed from Croatia by bus
and train on Friday. More were expected on Saturday and at least
20 buses on the Hungarian side of the border lined up in the
village of Beremend waiting to pick them up.
"There was no agreement (with Hungary). We forced them, by
sending people up there. And we'll keep doing it," Milanovic
told reporters in the northeastern town of Beli Manastir, from
where many of the buses and trains have been leaving for the
short trip to Hungary.
Hungarian soldiers are racing to build a fence like the one
on the border with Serbia along a stretch of the Croatian
frontier too, and have rolled out coils of razor wire. Milanovic
was dismissive of the move. "Borders can only be closed by brute
force," he said, "and that means killing."
On Croatia's western flank, 1,200 migrants have crossed into
Slovenia, like Hungary a member of Europe's Schengen zone of
border-free travel. Crowds were building on Saturday at border
crossings, kept back by riot police who briefly fired pepper
spray late on Friday. Police began letting through small groups.
SLOVENIAN CORRIDOR?
"I feel frustrated, we're so tired," said Siha, 35, from the
Syrian city of Aleppo, the country's commercial hub reduced in
many parts to rubble since the Syrian war began in 2011. With
two small children, she was waiting on a bridge in no-man's land
at the Harmica border crossing into Slovenia.
"We left Turkey 10 days ago. The trip was very dangerous for
the kids. I decided to leave Syria because I want my kids to
have a comfortable life, to study," Siha said.
Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar said he would discuss
with neighbouring countries the possibility of creating a
"corridor" through the country if the influx became too much.
Hungary said it would send a diplomatic protest note to
Croatia.
In a telephone call with his Croatian counterpart, Hungarian
Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto asked why Croatia was sending
"thousands of unregistered immigrants" to their border "in
complete violation of European law", the Foreign Ministry said.
The migrants entering Hungary from Croatia were being
registered and sent to reception centres near the Austrian
border, from where they would likely cross to Austria and on to
Germany, the favoured destination for the vast majority.
An aide to right-wing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban
suggested Budapest may block Croatia's accession to Europe's
Schengen zone "if Croatia puts up its hands and says, 'No', I
don't want to defend the borders."
Late on Friday, with tempers fraying, Hungary said it had
"seized" a Croatian train carrying migrants to the Hungarian
town of Magyarboly, disarmed the police escorting it and
arrested the driver.
A Hungarian government spokesman said the incident "raised
the suspicion of a border violation". But a statement by the
Hungarian police on Saturday said the Croatian officers were
unarmed and escorted back to the border.
Milanovic said the Hungarians were "just showing off."
