ZAGREB, Sept 22 Croatia has decided to lift a blockade on cargo traffic entering from Serbia, but only for trucks carrying perishable goods, state radio reported on Tuesday quoting a government statement.
Serbia had threatened to retaliate against Croatia on Tuesday over the ban on cargo traffic since the weekend, as relations between the two ex-Yugoslav republics began to sour over the flow of migrants across their joint border.
The blockade, imposed on Monday morning, created a queue of trucks on the Zagreb-Belgrade highway 12 kilometres (7 miles) long. (Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Dominic Evans)
