BELGRADE, Sept 22 Serbia gave Croatia an
end-Wednesday deadline to fully lift a blockade on cargo traffic
or face retaliatory measures, as relations between the
ex-Yugoslav neighbours sour over the flow of migrants across
their joint border.
Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said his government
had readied political, legal and economic measures against
European Union member Croatia. He said he would continue talks
with his Croatian counterpart, Zoran Milanovic, in hope of
reaching a deal before a deadline Vucic said would expire at
midnight on Wednesday.
(Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Dominic Evans)