ZAGREB, Sept 18 Croatia cannot and will not
accept the burden of thousands of migrants any longer, nor
register or accommodate them, Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic
said on Friday.
Faced with an influx of more than 13,000 migrants in just
over two days, Milanovic said he had called a session of
Croatia's National Security Council and that it was time to deal
with the problem in a different way.
"We cannot register and accommodate these people any
longer," he told a news conference. "They will get food, water
and medical help, and then they can move on. The European Union
must know that Croatia will not become a migrant 'hotspot'. We
have hearts, but we also have heads."
