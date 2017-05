ZAGREB Croatian police said on Friday none of its officers escorting a train with migrants across the border with Hungary had been disarmed or arrested.

"There was no disarming or arrests. It is not true. There was an agreement about the escort between the police officers from the two sides in advance," police spokeswoman Jelena Bikic told Reuters.

Police said that 36 policemen returned to Croatia in the evening.

