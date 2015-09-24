ZAGREB, Sept 24 Croatia has banned Serbian
citizens and cars from entering its territory, Croatian border
police told Reuters on Thursday, after Serbia banned Croatian
cargo traffic.
"Serbian passport holders and cars registered in Serbia
cannot enter Croatia until further notice," a police officer
told Reuters by telephone from Bajakovo, the main crossing point
between the two ex-Yugoslav republics.
Serbia banned Croatian cargo traffic and goods late on
Wednesday in a dispute over the flow of migrants across their
border, plunging relations to their lowest since the overthrow
of late Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic in 2000.
(Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Robert Birsel)