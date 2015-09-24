* Serbia bans Croatian goods, Croatia bans Serbian vehicles
* Ex-Yugoslav foes at odds over flow of migrants
* Croatia says Serbia must send migrants to Hungary too
* Worst dispute since rule of late Serbian strongman
Milosevic
(Updates measures, adds quotes)
By Zoran Radosavljevic and Matt Robinson
ZAGREB/BELGRADE, Sept 24 Former Yugoslav foes
Serbia and Croatia turned back the clock on 15 years of
reconciliation on Thursday, trading embargoes and insults as
Europe's migrant crisis damaged relations in the fragile Western
Balkans.
With relations hitting their lowest ebb since Serbia came in
from the cold with the ouster of late strongman Slobodan
Milosevic in 2000, the Balkan neighbours exchanged tit-for-tat
sanctions that saw Croatian goods and cargo vehicles banned from
entering Serbia and Serbian-registered vehicles barred from
entering Croatia from Serbia.
Croatia, which fought a 1991-95 war against Belgrade-backed
Serb rebels to forge its independence from communist Yugoslavia,
is demanding Serbia stop directing tens of thousands of migrants
exclusively over their joint border, saying it cannot keep pace
with the influx.
Amid conflicting information from both sides, Serbian
citizens were also being turned back at the Croatian border,
witnesses said, though Croatia's interior minister blamed a
glitch in the computer system.
Serbia was unconvinced, and in language that reached back to
the collapse of their joint Yugoslav state two decades ago, the
Foreign Ministry compared the Croatian measures to the racial
laws enforced by its World War Two-era Nazi puppet regime.
"In their discriminatory character, they can only be
compared with measures taken in the past, during the fascist
Independent Croatia," the ministry said in a statement.
Almost 50,000 migrants have flowed into European
Union-member Croatia via Serbia in little over a week since
Hungary, northern neighbour to both countries, barred their
entry to the EU by sealing its border with Serbia with a metal
fence.
Zagreb says Serbia should send them to Hungary and Romania
too, and last week closed seven of eight border crossings with
Serbia to vehicles before halting cargo traffic altogether in an
attempt to exert pressure on Belgrade.
As a midnight deadline set by Serbia for Croatia to lift the
blockade expired, Belgrade announced it was banning entry to all
Croatian cargo vehicles and Croatian-made goods.
Croatia swiftly replied, halting all Serbian-registered
vehicles. Serbian passport holders were also being turned back
at the border, Reuters witnesses said.
Police gave conflicting information, but Croatian Interior
Minister Ranko Ostojic said: "As far as people are concerned,
they can enter Croatia." On Twitter, the Croatian government
later said the vehicle ban applied to Serbian cars entering from
Serbia, but not necessarily from Croatia's other neighbours,
such as Bosnia.
'LIVING LIKE DOGS'
The row risks setting back years of work in rebuilding
relations between Serbia and Croatia since the overthrow of
Milosevic, who backed ethnic Serb forces in Croatia and Bosnia
with guns, men and money during the collapse of the Yugoslav
federation in the 1990s.
Serbian Justice Minister Nikola Selakovic said Serbia had
been "brutally attacked by Croatia."
Croatian Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic, whose centre-left
cabinet faces a fight for power with conservative opponents in a
parliamentary election this year, said he would not allow Serbia
"to make fools out of us".
"Citizens of Serbia, all your prime minister needs to do is
to stop such an intense flow of migrants," he said in Zagreb on
returning from an EU summit on the migrant crisis in Brussels.
"We can function with 4,000 to 5,000 people a day. But more than
that will not work, and I will not allow it."
Croatia is sending the migrants north across its border with
Hungary, which passes them on to Austria, but Zagreb says it
cannot cope with the pace, leading to desperate and sometime
angry scenes at over-crowded camps and railway stations.
The situation threatens to worsen further as Hungary nears
completion of a fence along the Croatian stretch of its southern
border to keep them out.
On the main highway between Zagreb and Belgrade, long lines
of trucks stretched back in either direction.
"(Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar) Vucic and Milanovic are
trading fire over our heads, while we are living here like
dogs," said Bojan Djukic, 32, a Serbian trucker. "No food, no
water, no toilet, no shower. I've been in this truck for 42
hours now."
Zeljko, a Croatian driver in the next truck, said: "What
migrants? I haven't seen a single migrant. This is just
political tit-for-tat and we're paying the price."
(Additional reporting by Alex Fraser in OPATOVAC, Croatia,
Branko Filipovic in BATROVCI, Serbia and Aleksandar Vasovic in
BAJAKOVO, Croatia; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Janet
Lawrence)