(Adds Serbia's PM Vucic comment)
By Fatos Bytyci
BAJAKOVO, Croatia, Sept 25 Croatia lifted a
blockade on its border with Serbia on Friday, ending a week-long
standoff that had plunged relations between the two Balkan
states to their lowest since Yugoslavia broke up in bloodshed in
the 1990s.
"Yes, the border is now open to all traffic," an officer of
the border police at the key Bajakovo crossing said by
telephone. A Reuters reporter on the scene confirmed cars with
Serbian plates were now moving into Croatia.
The border spat was prompted by the flow of thousands of
migrants across their joint frontier. More than 60,000 migrants
have crossed into Croatia from Serbia in the past week.
Zagreb banned Serbian cargo traffic on Monday, demanding
that Belgrade send migrants to Hungary and Romania, too, instead
of exclusively to Croatia, a European Union member since 2013.
Croatian Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic, whose Social
Democrats face a parliamentary election later this year, warned
that Zagreb was ready to block the border again "within a
minute" unless Serbia complied with its demand.
Earlier on Friday, European Union enlargement commissioner
Johannes Hahn, speaking in Belgrade, called on Croatia to lift
restrictions at the border, saying it had no alternative.
With long columns of trucks building up on the main Bajakovo
crossing, Belgrade banned all Croatian goods and trucks on
Wednesday night and Zagreb responded by blocking all cars with
Serbian plates from entering through Bajakovo.
Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said in an interview
for Croatian state television that the Serbian government would
lift its embargo on Croatian goods and trucks later on Friday.
The Croatian Chamber of Commerce, urging the government to
reopen the border earlier on Friday, said financial damage from
a prolonged blockade could be "enormous".
Croatia is sending migrants north across its own border with
Hungary - which in turn sends them to Austria - but is
struggling to keep pace with the influx. Zagreb says it can
control a flow of up to 5,000 people a day, but not more.
Croatia fought a war from 1991 to 1995 against
Belgrade-backed Serb rebels to forge its independence from
communist Yugoslavia
Relations with Serbia have remained relatively cool despite
considerable progress in the free flow of people and capital
since reformers in Serbia ousted the late strongman Slobodan
Milosevic in 2000.
(Writing by Zoran Radosavljevic, additional reporting by Igor
Ilic, edited by Larry King)