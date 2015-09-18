LJUBLJANA, Sept 18 Slovenia accused Croatia on
Friday of breaking the rules of the European Union and the
Schengen zone of border-free travel, after Croatia's prime
minister said authorities would no longer be able to register or
accommodate thousands of migrants streaming into the country.
Bostjan Sefic, state secretary at the Slovenian Interior
Ministry, said the police were preparing additional units ahead
of an expected influx of migrants from Croatia, telling a news
conference:
"The actions of Croatia are not in line with EU and Schengen
systems as they decided they are no longer registering
migrants."
(Reporting by Marja Novak; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by
Larry King)