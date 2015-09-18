BELGRADE, Sept 18 Croatia is encouraging
migrants to illegally cross borders, Hungary's foreign minister
said on Friday, after a convoy of Croatian buses took hundreds
of migrants to the Hungarian frontier.
Hungarian police allowed the migrants to pass and put them
on buses. But Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto denied there was
any coordination between the two countries.
"Instead of helping people, Croatia is encouraging masses
and masses of people to commit a criminal offence - illegal
crossing of the border is a criminal offense," Szijjarto told a
news conference in the Serbian capital Belgrade.
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Writing by Matt Robinson;
Editing by Mark Heinrich)