Police form a line in front of migrants at the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

ZAGREB Just over 17,000 migrants have entered Croatia since Wednesday morning after Hungary sealed its border with Serbia, of which more than 3,000 have crossed into Hungary, Interior Minister Ranko Ostojic said on Friday.

Police gave the exact total as 17,069, but more migrants were streaming over the Serbian border into Croatia by the hour.

