* Migrants switch routes after Hungarian clampdown
* Austrian leader meets Croatian, Slovenian counterparts
* Croatia says considering other measures to cope
SID, Serbia, Sept 17 More than 5,000 migrants
have entered Croatia since Hungary sealed its southern border
with Serbia, police said on Thursday, seeking new routes through
the Balkans to western Europe.
With their path north from Serbia into Hungary - and the
European Union - blocked since Tuesday, migrants have simply
turned west to the Croatian frontier.
The influx, which Croatia says it will not halt, puts tiny
Slovenia next in line to receive the thousands of migrants, many
of them refugees from the Middle East, trying to reach Austria
then Germany and other more prosperous countries of northern and
western Europe.
"We are tired. We are exhausted. We have been travelling for
ten days. We just want to pass to through Croatia and go to
Germany," said 19-year-old Salim from Syria who crossed at the
Serbian border town of Sid.
Hungary's crackdown has been decried by the United Nations
and human right groups.
Hundreds of migrants, mainly young men, clashed with
Hungarian riot police on Wednesday over a fence that Hungary has
built the length of the frontier, the latest violence in a
migration crisis that has seen hundreds of thousands of people
from the Middle East, Africa and Asia reach Europe's shores.
"The migrants can be seen entering Croatia around several
crossing points," police said, putting the figure since early
Wednesday at 5,650.
Croatia, the EU's newest member, says it will not halt their
passage. But Slovenia, which unlike Croatia a member of Europe's
Schengen zone of border-free travel, has ruled out creating a
"corridor" for migrants. It says any asylum seekers will be
accommodated in Slovenia and others turned back.
Croatia said it was considering new measures to cope with
the inflow.
CROATIA: AUSTRIA IS BIGGER
"Croatian police have full control on the border, but if the
migrants continue flowing in from Serbia in large numbers, we
will have to consider other ways of handling the situation,"
Interior Minister Ranko Ostojic said during a visit to eastern
Croatia late on Wednesday.
He did not specify how this would be done, but said the EU
would have to handle "hot spots" before the migrants reach
Croatia.
Croatia said it could cope with several thousand people, but
not with tens of thousands. The migrants are at the moment being
transported to reception centres near the capital Zagreb.
Croatian Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic met Austrian
Chancellor Werner Faymann, who was also due to meet his
Slovenian counterpart Miro Cerar in Ljubljana.
"We agreed on certain things," Milanovic told a government
session. "Austria is a bigger country, but they also have their
limitations to cope," he said. "If the number of migrants
continues increasing, I'm not sure we will be able register them
all."
Many appeared to be arriving from the Serbian-Hungarian
border, where their path is blocked by Hungarian riot police, a
metal fence and strict new laws that have seen asylum claims
rejected in quick succession and those caught illegally crossing
the border expelled.
An official with the United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR,
said there were "significantly less people" waiting at the
Serbian border in the vain hope of entering Hungary.
