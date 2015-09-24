BELGRADE, Sept 24 Serbia on Thursday compared
Croatian border restrictions imposed overnight to racial laws
enforced by a Nazi puppet state in Croatia during World War Two.
Croatia has banned Serbian-registered vehicles from entering
from Serbia and Serbian citizens were also being turned back
from the main border crossing, in an escalating row caused by
the flow of migrants across their join border.
"In their discriminatory character, they (the restrictions)
can only be compared with measures taken in the past, during the
fascist Independent Croatia," the Serbian foreign ministry said
in a statement, referring to the Nazi puppet state proclaimed in
Croatia in 1941 and which sided with Berlin.
Croatian Interior Minister Ranko Ostojic said earlier the
ban did not apply to Serbian passport-holders, only
Serbian-registered vehicles.
