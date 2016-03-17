BRUSSELS, March 17 Cyprus said on Thursday it
would not consent to expediting Turkey's European Union
accession talks, as its leaders gathered in Brussels to discuss
how Ankara could help stop a massive flow of migrants to Europe.
"The launching of any discussion on EU negotiation chapters
concerning Turkey, which have been frozen by the Republic of
Cyprus, can start only when Turkey meets its obligations,"
Cypriot Government Spokesman Nikos Christodoulides said.
EU leaders are struggling to reach an accord on restricting
a seemingly unstoppable flow of refugees and migrants from
conflict zones through Turkey and then on to Greece and the rest
of Europe.
As an EU member, Cyprus has frozen a number of negotiation
"chapters" Turkey must traverse to qualify for EU membership
because Ankara has failed to open its ports and airports to
Cypriot traffic, as it is obliged to do under EU treaties.
"What may happen with the accession chapters is not
contingent on the Republic of Cyprus. It is exclusively up to
Turkey," Christodoulides said.
The east Mediterranean island was split in a Turkish
invasion in 1974 after a brief Greek-inspired coup. Its Greek
Cypriot government represents the island in the EU.
