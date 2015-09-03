PRAGUE, Sept 3 Trains heading for Budapest from
Slovakia and the Czech Republic will be stopped at the Hungarian
border town of Szob, the Czech and Slovak passenger railway
operators said on Thursday, as migrants from Syria flood towards
the Hungarian capital.
Czech Railways and Slovak railway company ZSSK said in
separate statements that their Hungarian counterpart had
informed them that passengers will be provided with alternative
means of travel to Budapest.
Hungarian police have allowed hundreds of migrants to pour
into Budapest's main railway station but authorities cancelled
all trains to western Europe, triggering chaos and confusion.
