COPENHAGEN, Sept 17 Danish Prime Minister Lars
Lokke Rasmussen said on Thursday his country would contribute
100 million euros this year and next to Europe's efforts to deal
with a refugee crisis, including for the EU border agency
Frontex.
The immigration minister said Denmark would take in an
additional 1,000 refugees on condition that the European Union
found a common solution to the refugee crisis. Inger Stojberg
repeated Denmark's position that it would not join any mandatory
EU scheme to share out refugees.
