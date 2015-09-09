COPENHAGEN, Sept 9 Danish police closed a
motorway linking Denmark to Germany on Wednesday after around
300 refugees, including children, marched across the country.
Many refugees are moving across Denmark from Germany to
reach Sweden, which has one of Europe's most open policies
toward asylum seekers. Many have refused to register in Denmark,
where a centre-right government has cut refugee benefits.
"We are trying to talk to them and tell them that it is a
really bad idea to walk on the motorway," a Danish police
spokeswoman said, adding it was too early to say if it will
become necessary to use force to get the group off the motorway.
She did not know the destination of the group.
The refugees had left a school in the southern Danish town
of Padborg and started walking north, the spokeswoman said.
Another 200 refugees in three trains arriving from Germany
have refused to leave the carriages in the Danish town of Rodby,
fearing that being registered by police would force them to seek
asylum in Denmark rather than Sweden.
"We know that many of them want to go to Sweden, but
naturally we cannot let that happen," police spokesman Carsten
Andersen said. "So right now, we have asked them to start a
dialogue. We are waiting patiently for some of them to agree to
that and stick their heads out of the trains."
Sweden has taken by far the largest number of refugees per
capita in Europe. In absolute terms, with more than 80,000
asylum seekers last year, it is second to only Germany.
The Danish government took out adverts in four Lebanese
newspapers this month to outline government measures including
cuts of up to 50 percent in benefits for asylum seekers.
The Immigration Ministry said Denmark sought to reduce the
number of asylum seekers but still expected 20,000 refugees this
year compared with 14,000 in 2014.
(Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Alistair Scrutton and
Alison Williams)