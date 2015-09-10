* Some 3,200 crossed into Denmark since Sunday
* Most want to go to Sweden, expecting warmer welcome
* Emergency meeting of leaders yielded no concrete action
By Alexander Tange
RODBY, Denmark, Sept 10 Denmark on Thursday
allowed refugees to move freely through its territory to Sweden
after days of chaos when authorities closed ferry services and a
motorway link with Germany in an attempt to stem an inflow of
thousands of asylum seekers.
Denmark, whose government took out adverts in Lebanese
newspapers to discourage migrants, emerged as the latest front
in Europe's worst refugee crisis in decades as 3,200 people
entered since Sunday, most trying to get to Sweden.
Sweden expects to receive 80,000 refugees this year and has
more asylum seekers per capita than any other European nation
thanks to a generous immigration policy allowing automatic
permanent residency for Syrians.
Allowing the resumption of traffic on ferries and the
motorway, Danish police said they had no power to detain
refugees. That means that thousands will now travel on to Sweden
to seek asylum.
"There are no other possibilities than to let them go free,
and consequently we cannot keep them from travelling where they
will," National Police Commissioner Jens Henrik Hojbjerg said.
Centre right Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen held talks
with political leaders on Thursday in a second emergency meeting
this week but did not announce concrete action.
"Germany, Denmark and Sweden are in an extraordinary
situation and in that situation it is our task to live up to our
international obligations," Rasmussen said afterwards.
"I don't think anyone, at least not me or the party leaders,
as I have heard it, wants Danish police to use force in a very
violent way," he said.
In Stockholm, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said EU
rules under which refugees should be registered in the country
where they first arrive must be upheld and the decision to send
refugees on to Sweden was "unfortunate".
ACROSS THE BRIDGE
When not temporarily detained, the refugees marched or took
trains to Copenhagen, which is a 35-minute ride from Malmo in
Sweden across the Oresund Bridge.
Sweden's Migration Agency said 686 people had applied for
asylum in Malmo since Sunday and more that 13,700 had arrived in
the country in the past five weeks.
Both countries have a generous welfare system but Denmark
has recently tightened immigration and citizenship rules,
including cutting benefits for refugees by up to half in a bid
to discourage them from staying here.
Sweden stands out in the Nordics as the exception. Denmark's
tough refugee policy mirrors similar trends in Finland and
Norway where right-wing anti-immigrant parties are on the
ascendant and part of coalition governments.
Finland's centre-right government proposed increasing some
taxes to help cover the costs of migrants coming into the
country.
The Danish People's Party (DF), once on the political
fringe, became the second largest parliamentary force after
June's election, gaining popularity largely due to its
anti-immigration and eurosceptic rhetoric.
Rasmussen's minority government depends on the party's
support in parliament although his response to the crisis this
week has not been anywhere near as strong as the DF would like.
"We are a country based on law and order," DF leader
Kristian Thulesen Dahl told reporters. "Citizens of other
countries must also be able to see that when they decide whether
to use Denmark as a transit country in this asylum shopping
which is going on ... We need control."
REFUGEES GIVEN LIFTS
Refugees have been streaming in by two routes from Germany
-- crossing by train overland into Jutland, the western part of
Denmark that is connected to continental Europe, or by ferries
carrying trains that arrive in Lolland, an island linked by
bridges to Zealand, where Copenhagen is located.
At Rodbyhaven, the landing point for the ferries, around 50
people gathered, most volunteers with water bottles, as three
boats arrived during the day, a Reuters reporter saw.
No passport checks were made at Rodby on Thursday when
passengers disembarked from ferries.
Akhmed, a 32-year-old from Copenhagen, said that like others
he had come to give refugees a lift to Copenhagen.
"I could sit at home and count on other people doing it, but
my conscience couldn't stand for it," Akhmed said.
One group of volunteers said they had been giving lifts to
refugees for 48 hours now, leaving them at Copenhagen's central
station rather than in Malmo, to avoid charges of human
trafficking.
On Wednesday, authorities closed down the Jutland motorway
after 300 refugees began walking along it, and suspended train
ferries to Lolland. On Thursday the motorway reopened and most
train ferry services resumed.
The refugees are part of a wave of migrants sweeping north
through Europe, many escaping the war in Syria.
In Hungary, police said they detained a record 3,321
migrants on Wednesday and the interior ministry indicated it may
declare a state of crisis next week.
Austria suspended train services with Hungary at least for
the rest of Thursday because it cannot handle the volume of
migrants.
