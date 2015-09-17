(Adds quotes from PM, minister, details of funds, context)
COPENHAGEN, Sept 17 Denmark said on Thursday it
would take in some more refugees and give funds mainly to
strengthen European Union borders, after more than 8,000
migrants, many escaping a civil war in Syria, entered the
country in the past 12 days.
Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said his country would
contribute 100 million euros this year and next to Europe's
efforts to deal with a refugee crisis, mostly to the EU border
agency Frontex.
In a joint press conference, Immigration Minister Inger
Stojberg said Denmark would not take part in any mandatory
scheme to share the burden of taking in refugees as had been
proposed by the EU Commission and advocated by some European
leaders.
However, Denmark has volunteered to take in 1,000 more
refugees. Most migrants crossing into Denmark in the past two
weeks have expressed hopes of moving on to Sweden, where they
expect a warmer welcome.
"It is the government's clear position that Denmark should
not be part of any mandatory quota system where it is decided
from Brussels how many asylum seekers we should take in
Denmark," Stojberg told journalists.
"We do already take a significant co-responsibility and
treat the asylum seekers here fairly," she said. "In light of
the extraordinary situation we are facing ... the government
will offer to voluntarily accept a limited number of asylum
seekers. The number is 1,000 persons."
Denmark expects 20,000 asylum seekers this year after
registering 14,000 last year. Sweden registered just over 80,000
refugees last year and expects the same number this year.
A new centre-right government, backed for now by a populist
anti-immigrant party, has tightened rules on accepting asylum
seekers and in general the country is seen as having stricter
laws on immigration than many other EU countries.
Rasmussen expressed the conundrum many European leaders face
as they deal with a crisis that evokes sympathy on the one hand
and concerns over resources, security and assimilation on the
other.
"What's important for the government is that we take on the
responsibility to make our contribution in Europe to finding a
solution that balances safeguarding our humanitarian values with
realism that ensures Europe can still be Europe," he told
reporters.
Of the 750 million Danish crowns pledged on Thursday, 500
million will be given to safeguard the EU's borders and 250
million to help countries neighbouring Syria that are taking the
brunt of the refugee crisis, he said.
(Reporting by Teis Jensen; writing by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing
by Kevin Liffey and Hugh Lawson)