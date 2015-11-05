FRANKFURT Nov 5 Deutsche Telekom has
offered to help Germany cope with a record influx of migrants by
lending some of the thousands of civil servants it employs to
register some of the 10,000 arriving every day.
Germany's biggest telecoms group still employs about 20,000
civil servants left over from its days as a state-owned monopoly
- or one in six of its German staff - who have survived waves of
redundancies thanks to their privileged employment status.
"For the registration process within the camps you need
civil servants. We have civil servants on board and we could
transfer some to the camps - and we're not talking small
numbers," Chief Executive Tim Hoettges said on Thursday.
"We're discussing it with the government," he said when
asked on a conference call with analysts whether the migrant
crisis was affecting Deutsche Telekom's business.
German authorities are struggling to cope with arrivals,
many of whom are refugees fleeing conflict in the Middle East.
The government expects 800,000 or more people to arrive this
year, about 1 percent of Germany's population.
Reports of violent clashes at refugee centres and
overburdened local communities are deepening scepticism of
ordinary Germans towards the influx.
But several large companies hope the arrival of significant
numbers of young people will help Germany, with its ageing
population, plug a skills shortage. Some, including Deutsche
Telekom, are creating apprentice positions for migrants.
Hoettges said Deutsche Telekom also aimed to build wireless
hotspots in every collection centre to help migrants keep in
touch with far-away friends and relatives, and had covered more
than 50 camps in Germany so far.
