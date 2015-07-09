ROME, July 9 Twelve migrants died on Thursday
when their overcrowded rubber dinghy sank off the coast of
Libya, the Italian Coast Guard said, while some 500 were rescued
in the latest episodes in the Mediterranean migrant crisis.
The corpses of the victims were found in the sea by the
Coast Guard ship Dattilo some 40 miles north of Libya, a Coast
Guard spokesman said. The Dattilo saved 106 people from the same
dinghy, which was "half submerged" when help arrived.
The Dattilo is still involved in other rescue operations
involving boats in difficulty, the spokesman said.
A total of 393 other migrants were saved in four different
operations carried out by the Dattilo on Thursday. Another 106
migrants were saved by two Coast Guard frigates operating off
the southern Italian island of Lampedusa.
No details were available on the nationalities of the
victims or those rescued.
Tens of thousands of migrants fleeing war and hunger in
Africa and the Middle East have crossed the Mediterranean to
Italy and Greece this year, with the vast majority departing
from the coast of Libya. More than 2,000 are estimated to have
drowned.
(Reporting By Gavin Jones; Editing by Toni Reinhold)